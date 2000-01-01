LF Odey Portfolio Sterling Instl Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.61%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.32
  • 3 Year alpha-2.09
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE WMA Balanced TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.32%
  • SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupLivingbridge
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BH7Y0D63

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the fund is to provide long term capital growth, through an actively managed investment approach.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .