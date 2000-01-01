LF Odey Portfolio Sterling Instl Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.61%
- 3 Year sharpe0.32
- 3 Year alpha-2.09
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE WMA Balanced TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.32%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupLivingbridge
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BH7Y0D63
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the fund is to provide long term capital growth, through an actively managed investment approach.