LF Prudential Risk Managed Actv 5 P Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.44%
- 3 Year sharpe0.74
- 3 Year alpha-1.01
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Flexible Investments
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.57%
- SectorVolatility Managed
- Manager GroupLivingbridge
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BF232D86
Investment Strategy
The Sub-fund aims to achieve longterm (in excess of 5 years) total return (the combination of income and growth of capital) by investing in a mix of assets from around the world and aims to limit volatility over rolling 5 year periods to 17%.