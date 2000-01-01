LF Prudential Risk Managed Pasv 4 P Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.03%
- 3 Year sharpe0.96
- 3 Year alpha0.21
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 40 - 85% Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.26%
- SectorVolatility Managed
- Manager GroupLivingbridge
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BVYV0382
Investment Strategy
The Sub-fund aims to achieve longterm (in excess of 5 years) total return (the combination of income and growth of capital) by investing in a mix of assets from around the world and aims to limit volatility over rolling 5 year periods to 14.5%.