  • Yield History2.06%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.88
  • 3 Year alpha-0.17
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Flexible Investments
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.25%
  • SectorVolatility Managed
  • Manager GroupLivingbridge
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BVYV0721

Investment Strategy

The investment strategy of the fund is to buy units in the LF Prudential Risk Managed Passive 5 Fund. That fund aims to achieve long-term (in excess of 5 years) total return (the combination of income and growth of capital) by investing in a mix of assets from around the world and aims to limit volatility over rolling 5 year periods to 17%. There is no guarantee that the volatility target will be met and at any time the actual volatility may be higher or lower than the long term target.

