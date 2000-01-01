Investment Strategy

The investment strategy of the fund is to buy units in the LF Prudential Risk Managed Passive 5 Fund. That fund aims to achieve long-term (in excess of 5 years) total return (the combination of income and growth of capital) by investing in a mix of assets from around the world and aims to limit volatility over rolling 5 year periods to 17%. There is no guarantee that the volatility target will be met and at any time the actual volatility may be higher or lower than the long term target.