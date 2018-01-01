Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

LF Ruffer Absolute Return C Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Unclassified Sector

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Ruffer

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B0XP2X86

Benchmark

FTSE AllSh TR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Sub-fund is to achieve low volatility and positive returns in all market conditions from an actively managed portfolio of equities or equity related securities (including convertibles) and corporate and government bonds and currencies. The Sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash and money market instruments. Pervading this objective is a fundamental philosophy of capital preservation.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News