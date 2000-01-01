LF Ruffer Diversified Return C GBP Inc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.13%
- IA SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupRuffer
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BMWLQS47
Investment Strategy
To seek to achieve positive returns in all market conditions over any twelve-month period, after all costs and charges have been taken. Underlying this objective is a fundamental philosophy of capital preservation . Capital invested is at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be delivered over any one or a number of twelve-month periods.