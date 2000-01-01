LF Ruffer Diversified Return C GBP Inc

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.13%
  • IA SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupRuffer
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BMWLQS47

Investment Strategy

To seek to achieve positive returns in all market conditions over any twelve-month period, after all costs and charges have been taken. Underlying this objective is a fundamental philosophy of capital preservation . Capital invested is at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be delivered over any one or a number of twelve-month periods.

