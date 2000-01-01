LF Ruffer European C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.63%
- 3 Year sharpe0.82
- 3 Year alpha1.36
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AW Dv Europe TR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.27%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupRuffer
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B84JVJ48
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of CF Ruffer European Fund is to provide capital growth by investing in a diversified pan-European portfolio of predominantly equities, though fixed income securities may be utilised if the Investment Manager believes they will assist in meeting the overall objective of the Sub-fund. The sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions and other investments to the extent that each is permitted by the Regulations. There will be no particular emphasis on any geographical area or any industrial or economic sector.