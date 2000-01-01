Investment Strategy

The investment objective of CF Ruffer European Fund is to provide capital growth by investing in a diversified pan-European portfolio of predominantly equities, though fixed income securities may be utilised if the Investment Manager believes they will assist in meeting the overall objective of the Sub-fund. The sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions and other investments to the extent that each is permitted by the Regulations. There will be no particular emphasis on any geographical area or any industrial or economic sector.