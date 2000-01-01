Investment Strategy

The investment objective of CF Ruffer Japanese Fund is to provide capital growth by investing in a portfolio of predominantly Japanese equities, though Japanese fixed income securities and fixed income securities and equities from other geographical areas may be utilised if the Investment Manager believes they will assist in meeting the overall objective of the sub-fund. The subfund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions and other investments to the extent that each is permitted by the Regulations. There will be no particular emphasis on any industrial or economic sector.