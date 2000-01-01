LF Ruffer Pacific & Emerging Mkts C Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.27%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.11
  • 3 Year alpha-6.67
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AW Asia Pacific TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.28%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupRuffer
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8BZHC05

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve consistent positive returns(net of fees) over a five year rolling period. There is no guarantee that the objective will be met or that a positive return will be delivered over any time period and capital is at risk. The Sub-fund will aim to achieve the investment objective by investing in an actively managed portfolio comprising of at least 70% in equities and equity related securities of companies listed, quoted or traded in the Asia Pacific region or Emerging Market countries.

