Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve consistent positive returns(net of fees) over a five year rolling period. There is no guarantee that the objective will be met or that a positive return will be delivered over any time period and capital is at risk. The Sub-fund will aim to achieve the investment objective by investing in an actively managed portfolio comprising of at least 70% in equities and equity related securities of companies listed, quoted or traded in the Asia Pacific region or Emerging Market countries.