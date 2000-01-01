LF Ruffer Pacific & Emerging Mkts C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.27%
- 3 Year sharpe0.11
- 3 Year alpha-6.67
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AW Asia Pacific TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.28%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupRuffer
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8BZHC05
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve consistent positive returns(net of fees) over a five year rolling period. There is no guarantee that the objective will be met or that a positive return will be delivered over any time period and capital is at risk. The Sub-fund will aim to achieve the investment objective by investing in an actively managed portfolio comprising of at least 70% in equities and equity related securities of companies listed, quoted or traded in the Asia Pacific region or Emerging Market countries.