LF Ruffer Total Return O Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.52%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-2.81
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.52%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupRuffer
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0009684100
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of CF Ruffer Total Return Fund is to achieve low volatility, positive returns from an actively managed portfolio of different asset classes, including equities, bonds and currencies. The sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions and other investments to the extent that each is permitted by the Regulations. Pervading this objective is a fundamental philosophy of capital preservation.