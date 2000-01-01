Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Sub-fund is to provide long term (in excess of 5 years) capital growth. The Sub-fund aims to achieve its objective by investing in a portfolio of global, including UK, equities and equity related securities (including ordinary and preference shares, global depositary receipts and American depositary receipts). The Sub-fund’s equity exposure (both direct and indirect) will be between 60% and 90%, typically 75%.