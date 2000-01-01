LF Waverton Portfolio B Inc

  • Yield History1.18%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.86
  • 3 Year alpha-0.36
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE APCIMS Stock Mkt Growth TR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.88%
  • SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupLivingbridge
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1RDGP55

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Sub-fund is to provide long term (in excess of 5 years) capital growth. The Sub-fund aims to achieve its objective by investing in a portfolio of global, including UK, equities and equity related securities (including ordinary and preference shares, global depositary receipts and American depositary receipts). The Sub-fund’s equity exposure (both direct and indirect) will be between 60% and 90%, typically 75%.

