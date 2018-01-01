L&G Active Sterling Corp Bd Pl I Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
L&G Active Sterling Corp Bd Pl I Acc fund

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Legal & General

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B0CNHQ18

Benchmark

Markit iBoxx GBP Corp TR

Legal Structure

Unit Trust

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to generate income whilst preserving capital. The Fund is actively managed and will invest at least 80% in investment grade corporate bonds denominated in Sterling or hedged back to Sterling, with minimum credit ratings of BBB- at the time of purchase. These are bonds with a credit rating from a nationally recognised statistical rating organisation (NRSRO).

Regulatory Documents

