L&G Active Sterling Corp Bd Pl I Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

£ Corporate Bond
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Fund Info
Distribution Type
income
Manager Group
Legal & General
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00B0CNHP01
Benchmark
Markit iBoxx GBP Corp TR
Legal Structure
Unit Trust
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to generate income whilst preserving capital. The Fund is actively managed and will invest at least 80% in investment grade corporate bonds denominated in Sterling or hedged back to Sterling, with minimum credit ratings of BBB- at the time of purchase. These are bonds with a credit rating from a nationally recognised statistical rating organisation (NRSRO).
