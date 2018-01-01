L&G Active Sterling Corporate Bd I Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide income and growth above those of the Markit iBoxx Sterling Corporate Bond Total Return Index, (the “Benchmark Index”). The Fund aims to outperform the Benchmark Index by 0.50% per annum. This objective is before the deduction of any charges and measured over rolling three year periods. The Fund is actively managed and will invest at least 80% in investment grade corporate bonds denominated in Sterling or hedged back to Sterling with minimum credit ratings of BBB- at the time of purchase. These are bonds with a credit rating from a nationally recognised statistical rating organisation (NRSRO).