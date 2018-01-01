L&G Actv Shrt Dtd Sterling Corp Bd I Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide income and growth above those of the ICE BofA BB-B Global High Yield Non-Financial 2% Constrained Total Return Index (Hedged to GBP), (the “Benchmark Index”). The Fund aims to outperform the Benchmark Index by 1% per annum. This objective is before the deduction of any charges and measured over rolling three year periods. The Fund is actively managed and will invest at least 70% in sub-investment grade bonds in Sterling or bonds issued in other currencies and hedged back to Sterling.