L&G All Stocks Gilt Index I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.19%
- 3 Year sharpe0.60
- 3 Year alpha-0.19
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts All Stocks TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.15%
- SectorUK Gilts
- Manager GroupLegal & General
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8387G12
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to track the total return of UK Government Securities as represented by the FTSE Actuaries British Government All Stocks Index after adjustment for management charges and taxation, by investment in a representative sample of stocks.