Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to track the performance of the FTSE Actuaries British Government Index-Linked All Stocks Index (the Index) (after adjustment for management charge and taxation). The Manager will seek to achieve this objective by investing primarily in government or other public securities issued by the government of the United Kingdom. The Manager may also invest in other assets, including government or public securities issued by other public bodies (including those outside the United Kingdom), and may make use of optimisation techniques in order to construct and maintain a portfolio, the underlying value of which exhibits the total return performance characteristics of the Index. The Manager may invest in other collective investment schemes, including those managed by companies in the Legal & General Group.