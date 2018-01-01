Interactive Investor
L&G Asia Pacific Equity Income I Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Legal & General

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B409KQ03

Benchmark

FTSE AW AP Ex JPN NR GBP

Legal Structure

Unit Trust

Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to provide income in excess of the income generated by the FTSE Asia Pacific ex-Japan TR Net Index, the "Benchmark Index", measured before the deduction of any charges and over rolling five year periods, whilst aiming for capital growth over the long term (at least five years).

