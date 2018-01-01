L&G Asia Pacific Equity Income I Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
Fund Info
Distribution Type
income
Manager Group
Legal & General
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00B7XH5V20
Benchmark
FTSE AW AP Ex JPN NR GBP
Legal Structure
Unit Trust
Investment Strategy
The objective of the fund is to provide income in excess of the income generated by the FTSE Asia Pacific ex-Japan TR Net Index, the "Benchmark Index", measured before the deduction of any charges and over rolling five year periods, whilst aiming for capital growth over the long term (at least five years).
