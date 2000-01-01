L&G Asian Income I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.22%
- 3 Year sharpe0.61
- 3 Year alpha1.37
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AW AP Ex JPN TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.83%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupLegal & General
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B409KQ03
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to generate income with some potential for capital growth through exposure mainly to Asian securities. The Fund will invest mainly in securities across all economic sectors which are registered and quoted in the countries included within the FTSE All World Asia Pacific ex- Japan Index, the Indian sub-continent and securities quoted on other stock exchanges where the underlying assets of those securities reflect investments in the economies of the countries.