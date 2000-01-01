Investment Strategy

The objective of this fund is to maintain capital and to provide a return in line with money market rates, before charges. The fund will generally invest in short term deposits, certificates of deposit, government bonds (predominantly UK) issued in pounds sterling (a type of loan which pays interest) and Repos. Repos are an agreement between two parties to sell or buy an asset and later reverse the trade at an agreed date and price. In stressed market conditions, the fund may be invested up to 100% in government and public securities issued by a single issuer. The maximum maturity of the instruments the fund invests in is 397 days but the fund must maintain a weighted average maturity of less than 60 days.