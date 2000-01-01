L&G Distribution Trust I Inc

Fund
  • Yield History3.68%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.66
  • 3 Year alpha0.82
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.66%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7FPV944

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide a combination of income and long-term growth. The Manager will seek to achieve this objective by investing (directly or indirectly via collective investment schemes) in a diversified portfolio of bonds and equities, as well as such other assets as may be permitted (from time to time) for investment by this type of scheme.

