Investment Strategy

The fund invests solely in the L&G Dynamic Bond fund, a UK authorised Unit Trust, managed by Legal and General (Unit Trust Managers) Limited. The underlying fund aims to achieve growth of capital and income by investing principally in a range of fixed and variable rate income securities Investments in emerging markets tend to be volatile and are usually considered to carry a greater degree of risk than investments in established markets. This relates to dealing, settlement and custody practices, the possibility of political or economic instability, and developing legal, fiscal and regulatory structures. The underlying fund may be denominated in or hold assets in a currency other than Sterling. The performance of the fund may therefore rise and fall as a result of exchange rate fluctuations. It should be noted that the performance of the OMW fund will not match that of the underlying investment due to OMW fund charges, appropriate taxation adjustment and the OMW investment process.