Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide a return in line with the JPMorgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Local Currency Index (after adjustment for management charges and taxation). The Fund will invest primarily in the constituents of the JPMorgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Local Currency Index. Securities will be held with weightings generally proportionate to the weightings in the JPMorgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Local Currency Index. The bonds the Fund invests in will be composed primarily of securities issued by emerging market sovereign entities and which are denominated in the national currency of the issuer. Sub-investment grade bonds will be used.