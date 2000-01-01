Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to provide income. The fund will achieve this objective by investing primarily in emerging market government bonds which are included in the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus. Securities will be held with weightings generally proportionate to the weightings in the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus. The bonds the Fund invests in will be composed primarily of securities issued by sovereign entities and which are denominated in US Dollar. Sub-investment grade bonds may be used.