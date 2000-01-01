L&G Ethical I Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.06%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.73
  • 3 Year alpha0.92
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE 350 TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.31%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0CNH833

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to secure capital growth from a portfolio of securities for companies whose business conforms to a range of ethical and environmental guidelines. Securities representing all such companies in the FTSE 350 Index will be held with weightings generally proportionate to their market capitalisation.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .