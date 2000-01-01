L&G Ethical I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.06%
- 3 Year sharpe0.73
- 3 Year alpha0.92
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE 350 TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.31%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupLegal & General
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0CNH833
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to secure capital growth from a portfolio of securities for companies whose business conforms to a range of ethical and environmental guidelines. Securities representing all such companies in the FTSE 350 Index will be held with weightings generally proportionate to their market capitalisation.