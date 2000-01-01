L&G European Equity Income I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.35%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.80%
- IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupLegal & General
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BF18C898
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to provide income and growth above those of the FTSE World Europe ex-UK TR Net Index (the “Benchmark Index”). The Fund aims to outperform the Benchmark Index by 2% per annum. This objective is before the deduction of any charges and measured over rolling three year periods.