  • Yield History3.35%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.80%
  • IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BF18C898

The objective of the Fund is to provide income and growth above those of the FTSE World Europe ex-UK TR Net Index (the “Benchmark Index”).  The Fund aims to outperform the Benchmark Index by 2% per annum.  This objective is before the deduction of any charges and measured over rolling three year periods.

