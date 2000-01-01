L&G Fixed Interest I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.71%
- 3 Year sharpe1.18
- 3 Year alpha0.5
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.33%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupLegal & General
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0CNHC71
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to invest for high income and the prospects of capital growth from fixed interest securities, including overseas issues. The Manager will choose from a variety of fixed interest instruments including convertibles and preference shares.