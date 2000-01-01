Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to provide both income and capital growth by tracking the performance of the FTSE All-World ex CW Climate Balanced Factor Index (the “Index”). The Fund invests almost exclusively in the shares of companies that make up the Index. However, it may exclude shares of companies from the Index in accordance with the Manager’s climate impact pledge (the “Climate Impact Pledge”) and tracking error. The Fund may also invest in the shares of companies which are reasonably expected, at the Manager’s discretion, to become part of the Index. The Fund may also hold units in other collective investment schemes, money market instruments, cash, near cash and derivatives for efficient portfolio management purposes. From time to time non-index constituents may be held as a result of a corporate action.