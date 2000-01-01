L&G Future Wld Gender Lead UK Idx I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.83%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkSolactive L&G Gender in Ldship UK GR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.20%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BF2LS457

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to provide both capital growth and income by tracking the performance of the Solactive L&G Gender in Leadership UK Index (the “Index”).

