L&G Future Wld Sust Eurp Eq Foc IInc fund price, performance, charts and research

L&G Future Wld Sust Eurp Eq Foc IInc fund

Europe Excluding UK

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Research

News & analysis

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Legal & General

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B78RV756

Benchmark

FTSE World Europe ex UK NR EUR

Legal Structure

Unit Trust

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide growth in excess of the FTSE World Europe ex UK TR Net Index, (the “Benchmark Index”). The Fund aims to outperform the Benchmark Index by 4% per annum, before the deduction of charges and measured over rolling three year periods. The Fund is actively managed and seeks to achieve this objective by investing at least 90% in shares of companies that the Investment Manager considers to offer sustainable investment opportunities through their contribution towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“UN SDGs”), have strong growth prospects and are incorporated, listed, headquartered or have their principal business activities in Europe, excluding the UK.

