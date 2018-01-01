L&G Future Wld Sust UK Eq Foc I Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide growth in excess of the FTSE All Share TR Net Index, (the “Benchmark Index”). The Fund aims to outperform the Benchmark Index by 4% per annum, before the deduction of charges and measured over rolling three year periods. The Fund is actively managed and seeks to achieve this objective by investing at least 90% in shares of companies that the Investment Manager considers to offer sustainable investment opportunities through their contribution towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“UN SDGs”), have strong growth prospects and are incorporated, headquartered or have their principal business activities in the UK.