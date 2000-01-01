L&G Future World ESG Dev Idx I GBP Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkSolactive L&G ESG Developed
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.25%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYWQWW93

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to provide both capital growth and income by tracking the performance of the Solactive L&G ESG Developed Index (the "Index") .

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .