L&G Future World Multi-Index 4 I Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.87%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.40%
  • IA SectorVolatility Managed
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJ0M3875

Investment Strategy

The Fund objective is to provide a combination of growth and income with a pre-determined risk profile. The Fund's potential gains and losses are likely to be constrained by the aim to stay within the risk profile.

Latest news

