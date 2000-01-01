L&G Global 100 Index I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.08%
- 3 Year sharpe1.11
- 3 Year alpha2.44
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P Global 100 TR
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.14%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupLegal & General
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0CNH056
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to track the capital performance of the S&P Global 100 Index. Securities in the S&P Global 100 Index will be held with weightings generally proportionate to their company’s market capitalisation. From time to time non index constituents may be held as a result of a corporate action and these holdings will be sold or transferred as soon as reasonably practical.