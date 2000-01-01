L&G Global 100 Index I Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.12%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.11
  • 3 Year alpha2.43
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkS&P Global 100 TR
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.14%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0CNGZ34

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to track the capital performance of the S&P Global 100 Index. Securities in the S&P Global 100 Index will be held with weightings generally proportionate to their company’s market capitalisation. From time to time non index constituents may be held as a result of a corporate action and these holdings will be sold or transferred as soon as reasonably practical.

