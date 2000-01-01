Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to track the capital performance of global emerging equity markets, as represented by the FTSE All World Emerging Index. The Manager will seek to achieve the investment objective by investing primarily in securities that make up the constituents of the FTSE All World Emerging Index. The Fund may also invest in stocks which are reasonably expected, at the investment manager’s discretion to become part of the index. Securities will be held with weightings generally proportionate to their market capitalisation. The Fund may hold depository receipts and derivatives both for efficient portfolio management and investment purposes. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, equities, permitted deposits, money market instruments, cash, near cash and units in collective investment schemes.