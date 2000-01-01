L&G Global Health & Pharma Index I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.24%
- 3 Year sharpe1.07
- 3 Year alpha-0.09
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Wld Health & Pharmaceutical
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.31%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupLegal & General
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0CNH387
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to secure capital growth from a portfolio of securities representing companies engaged in Health, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology. Securities representing all such companies in the FTSE World Index will be held with weightings generally proportionate to their market capitalisation.