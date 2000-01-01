Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to achieve income and capital growth in line with the performance of the Barclays World Government Ex UK Inflation Linked Bonds TR Hedged GBP Index (the “Index”) (after adjustment for management charges and taxation). The Fund will invest predominantly in securities that are included in the Index. The Fund will be passively managed and employs a sampling strategy whereby such securities will be held with weightings generally proportionate to the weightings in the Index. The bonds the Fund invests in will be composed primarily of securities issued by sovereign entities excluding the UK which are denominated in the currency of the issuer and which are inflation linked. Sub-investment grade bonds may be held. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, fixed interest securities, permitted deposits, money market instruments, cash, near cash and units in collective investment schemes.