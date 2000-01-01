Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to aim to achieve capital growth and income by tracking the performance of the FTSE Global Core Infrastructure Index (the “Index”). The Fund will invest predominantly in equities that make up the constituents of the Index. Equity securities that make up the Index will be held with weightings generally proportionate to their company’s market capitalisation. The Fund may also invest in permitted deposits, money market instruments, cash, near cash, units in other collective investment schemes and other equities which are reasonably expected, at the investment manager’s discretion, to become part of the Index in the near future. The Fund may hold depositary receipts and derivatives for the purposes of efficient portfolio management only. From time to time non index constituents may be held as a result of a corporate action or index changes and these holdings will be sold or transferred as soon as reasonably practical.