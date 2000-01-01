L&G Global Real Estate Div Index I Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.64%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.72
  • 3 Year alpha-0.89
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE EPRA Nareit Dev Dividend+ TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.20%
  • SectorProperty Other
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYW7CN38

Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to provide a combination of income and capital growth in line with global developed market property companies and Real Estate Investment Trusts. It will achieve this by aiming to track the performance of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Dividend Plus Index.

Latest news

