L&G Global Real Estate Div Index I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.69%
- 3 Year sharpe0.72
- 3 Year alpha-0.88
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE EPRA Nareit Dev Dividend+ TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.20%
- SectorProperty Other
- Manager GroupLegal & General
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYW7CM21
Investment Strategy
The objective of the fund is to provide a combination of income and capital growth in line with global developed market property companies and Real Estate Investment Trusts. It will achieve this by aiming to track the performance of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Dividend Plus Index.