L&G Global Technology Index I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.83%
- 3 Year sharpe1.25
- 3 Year alpha-1.3
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World Technology TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- OCF0.32%
- SectorTechnology & Telecommunications
- Manager GroupLegal & General
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0CNH163
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to secure capital growth from a portfolio of securities of companies engaged in Information Technology. Securities representing all such companies in the FTSE World Index will be held with weightings generally proportionate to their market capitalisation. From time to time non index constituents may be held as a result of a corporate action and these holdings will be sold or transferred as soon as reasonably practical.