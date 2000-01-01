L&G Growth I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.95%
- 3 Year sharpe0.61
- 3 Year alpha1.21
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.78%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupLegal & General
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B28PWL51
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to secure capital growth by investing in a portfolio principally of UK shares. Securities of companies with strong growth prospects will be chosen.