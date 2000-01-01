L&G High Income I Acc

  • Yield History5.66%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.03
  • 3 Year alpha-2.87
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.41%
  • Sector£ High Yield
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0CNHJ41

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to invest in a variety of fixed interest securities, including overseas issues in order to achieve a high income. Securities selected will normally be of an investment rating commensurate with the objective.

