L&G High Income R Acc

Fund
  • Yield History4.79%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.83
  • 3 Year alpha-3.51
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.15%
  • Sector£ High Yield
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0001956167

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to invest in a variety of fixed interest securities, including overseas issues in order to achieve a high income. Securities selected will normally be of an investment rating commensurate with the objective.

