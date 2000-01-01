L&G International Index I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.91%
- 3 Year sharpe0.99
- 3 Year alpha0.14
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE World Ex UK TR USD
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.13%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupLegal & General
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B2Q6HX78
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to track the capital performance of global equity markets, as represented by the FTSE World (ex UK) Index, by investment mainly in a representative sample of stocks selected from all economic sectors. Exposure to securities in the FTSE World (ex UK) Index will be held with weightings generally proportionate to each company’s market capitalisation. Derivatives will be used for efficient portfolio management purposes only.