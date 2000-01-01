L&G Managed Monthly Income I Acc

  • Yield History2.81%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.26
  • 3 Year alpha0.88
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.44%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0CNHQ18

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide a high income from a managed portfolio that includes fixed interest securities and Government and other public securities. Investments may be made in stocks traded on overseas markets.

